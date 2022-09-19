Former Hall school bus driver charged with child molestation arrested after standoff in Oakwood

A former Hall County school bus driver previously charged with child molestation and other sexual crimes was arrested in Oakwood Monday morning after an armed standoff lasting more than seven hours, according to authorities.

Marvin Nathaniel Hogan, 40, was served warrants Sunday night at a home on the 4500 block on Railroad Street for battery and third-degree cruelty to children. The charges stem from an incident on Saturday in which Hogan is accused of committing “an assault on an adult female victim that was witnessed by a child,” said B.J. Williams, spokeswoman for the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. Around 12:30 p.m., Hogan put the woman “in a bear hug so tight that (the woman) felt as if she could not breathe” in the presence of the woman’s child, according to court warrants.

Armed with a handgun, Hogan barricaded himself in the basement, refused to come out and told deputies he would kill himself if they entered. He also told them he had other weapons in the house.

“Around 3 a.m. Monday, after negotiations with Hogan appeared to be stalled, deputies called for SWAT assistance,” Williams said. “As SWAT members arrived at the scene, negotiations began to progress and deputies were able to talk Hogan into exiting the residence. He turned himself in without authorities using any force. The incident ended just before 6 a.m.”

Although Hogan was not injured, he was transported to the hospital for evaluation. He will be booked at the Hall County Jail upon his release.

Other charges related to the standoff are expected.

Hogan was released from jail on the initial charges on Sept. 6, according to District Attorney Lee Darragh. He posted a $40,000 bail set by Superior Court Judge Kathlene Gosselin.

Hogan was charged in 2021 with child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, enticing a child for indecent purposes and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was accused of giving a teen alcohol and marijuana, playing truth or dare and molesting her, according to authorities and court documents.