Shop with a Cop helps 20 kids, some affected by Park Hill Apartments fire

As they made their way to the register Thursday, Dec. 17, Officer Justin Seabolt and 7-year-old Christopher Gomez lifted up the items in their shopping cart to reveal a metallic blue scooter.



"That's the first thing you went for was your razor scooter, wasn't it?" Seabolt asked.

Seabolt and Sgt. Erin Escalante helped Christopher as part of Gainesville Police’s Shop with a Cop program, where roughly 20 kids got to pick up some presents in a partnership with Walmart and Pilgrim’s.