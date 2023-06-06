Sheriff’s Office addresses shortage of law enforcement personnel in Hall

Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch delivered a casual address and briefed more than 50 residents and business leaders on the state of his office at the South Hall Precinct in Flowery Branch on Tuesday.



Among topics discussed were current staffing issues, recruitment and retention of personnel.

With about a 15% deficiency in staffing numbers, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office has proven vulnerable to an ongoing shortage of officers seen in law enforcement agencies across the nation.

The data behind the shortage, largely driven nationwide by a growing segment of the population reaching retirement age as well as an increase in people leaving the profession altogether, remains more or less unchanged in Hall County compared to numbers seen this time last year.

Of the 103 law enforcement positions in the agency’s patrol division, there are 23 vacancies ranging from patrol deputies to supervisors this year.

The jail division, with 164 positions fully staffed, has a total of 29 vacancies.

According to Capt. Greg Cochran, these figures have neither improved nor significantly worsened since June 2022. But the underlying problem, he said, still needs to be addressed.

“We have vacancies, absolutely,” Cochran said. “Like every other department in the nation, we’re shorthanded. We have people working overtime to fill those shortages and everything else, but we’re doing everything we can to hire and get those people in.”

Now, Couch said his office has a designated unit specifically intended to attract and recruit potential, qualified prospects to fill these gaps.

“They’re very successful,” he said. “We’re getting applications in, and we process those much quicker than we did before. We look at each applicant to make sure they’re the person we want to be part of our agency and serve the public. Some agencies across the country and in the state of Georgia have lowered their standards. We have not. We have very high standards each applicant has to meet to make sure we provide the best protection to our citizens.”

Retention also is a primary focus of the agency’s efforts to boost and maintain a full staff, Couch said, noting that a number of initiatives have been pitched to Hall County’s Board of Commissioners. Without going into specifics, he said these changes could alleviate staffing needs if they’re ultimately approved.

“Retaining those officers before they go to some other agency or get out of the business entirely – we want to keep those officers,” Couch said. “It’s a huge investment in each of those people we hire. Right now, we need to do a better job of retaining them and having better incentives to retain those valuable employees.”

Couch went on to attribute the national exodus of officers to “defund the police” movements seen in recent years – often in conjunction with heightened tensions between police officers and communities throughout the U.S. He said he believes more officers have left the job after they were “demoralized” and alienated by the overall movement.

“The defund the police movement was not successful in defunding the police,” he said. “It did demoralize, I think, the officers that were serving – and seeking early retirement, as a result. I think it also demoralized a lot of folks (thinking) of getting into law enforcement. It’s a cultural change – I think the pendulum swings the wrong way, and I think the pendulum is going to swing the right way.”

Couch called Tuesday’s event crucial to maintaining a supportive and engaging dynamic between the police and the community as a whole.

“This interaction is invaluable,” he said. “It’s important for us, especially as sheriff, to learn what’s important to our community and the public.”