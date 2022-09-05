Sergeant of sticky notes takes a bow: Clermont’s Calvin on Patrol honored for 12 years of service

Linda and Richard Simmons, of Clermont, have been the recipients of Stewart’s notes and told The Times he is a personable man who doesn’t know a stranger.



His baritone drawl delighted fellow listeners on the police radio, as he was a “Southern gentleman through and through” who treated everyone like gold, Moore said.

“I never realized that my little sticky notes would make that much of an impression over the years,” Stewart said.

Decades of service

Before his career with the Sheriff’s Office, Stewart spent more than 31 years with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

His interest was sparked by a DNR ranger pulling up beside him in traffic on his way to work.

Stewart was about to go to line school to become an apprentice lineman when DNR called and asked if he was still interested in being a ranger.

He lived in Round Oak in Jones County, his area of assignment in DNR, before transferring to Hall County in December 1986.

A “mountain man at heart,” Stewart said he always wanted to live in the North Georgia mountains, and the only vacancy available to him at the time was in North Hall.