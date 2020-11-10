Robber grabbed woman’s purse, punched her in the face, police say

A robber grabbed a woman’s purse and punched her repeatedly in the face Sunday, Nov. 1, at a Gainesville apartment complex before running away, police said.
Gainesville Police said a woman reported being followed around 10:50 p.m. Nov. 1 by a man at the Carrington Park Apartments on Crest Park Point.
Police said the woman reported that as she walked to her apartment, the man grabbed her purse. The two struggled for the purse, and the robber allegedly punched the woman several times in the face, police said.
The robber ran from the scene toward the back of the apartment building with the woman’s purse, and the woman suffered injuries to her face, arm and leg.
The woman described the robber to a police sketch artist to create a drawing of the suspect.
The suspect was described as a Black man standing roughly 5 feet, 6 inches with a medium build. He was seen wearing a black jacket, black jeans, black shoes, a black knit cap and a red shirt.
The case is still under investigation, and anyone with information on the case or the suspect’s identity is asked to call 770-535-3783.