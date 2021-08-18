Revered Hall firefighter, Marine, dies of complications from COVID-19

As a fan of G.I. Joe as a child, it was no wonder that Shaun Stringer would serve with the U.S. Marine Corps.

If his brother didn’t join the military, Michael Stringer said he likely would have pursued being a California Highway Patrol officer after high school.

It was in his nature to serve, as he would later become a member of the Hall County Fire Services for 14 years.

“Once you become a service guy, that’s the only thing that you know, and I think that’s what kind of led him into it,” Hall County Fire Services Lt. Jaime Aguilar said, who was friends with Stringer for more than 20 years. “He was a man (who) served.”

Shaun Stringer, 43, of Flowery Branch, died Sunday, Aug. 15. Michael Stringer said his brother was unvaccinated and tested positive for COVID-19 the Wednesday before his death.