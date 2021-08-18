Revered Hall firefighter, Marine, dies of complications from COVID-19

As a fan of G.I. Joe as a child, it was no wonder that Shaun Stringer would serve with the U.S. Marine Corps.
If his brother didn’t join the military, Michael Stringer said he likely would have pursued being a California Highway Patrol officer after high school.
It was in his nature to serve, as he would later become a member of the Hall County Fire Services for 14 years.
“Once you become a service guy, that’s the only thing that you know, and I think that’s what kind of led him into it,” Hall County Fire Services Lt. Jaime Aguilar said, who was friends with Stringer for more than 20 years. “He was a man (who) served.”
Shaun Stringer, 43, of Flowery Branch, died Sunday, Aug. 15. Michael Stringer said his brother was unvaccinated and tested positive for COVID-19 the Wednesday before his death.
Stringer’s mother told Michael Stringer that his brother had a cold before testing positive, but Michael Stringer said he believes it was more serious than that.
Hall County Coroner Marion Merck did not have information on Stringer’s cause of death.
Lt. Jaime Aguilar said Shaun Stringer was “probably the hardest worker in our department.”
“On record this year, he has had the most hours of overtime worked out of any personnel in our department,” Aguilar said.
Stringer, of Station 13 on Sardis Road, started the year after Aguilar, as the two “motivated each other and kept each other accountable for everything,” Aguilar said.
Aguilar described him as a friendly, upbeat public servant who loved fast cars and was always dependable. When tragedy struck roughly a year ago with the death of Aguilar’s sister-in-law, Stringer stayed by the family’s side, Aguilar said.
“Shaun was definitely at the house every single day, sitting there with my brother every day and wouldn’t go home,” Aguilar said. “… He’s definitely a man that was always present and was always that one person that you can count on to be there.”
Stationed for two years in Okinawa, Japan, Shaun Stringer was well-traveled and fearless, his brother said.
“In the 43 years that he lived, he lived life to the fullest,” Michael Stringer said.
Stringer is survived by his wife, three daughters and a step-daughter.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at Memorial Park South Chapel with interment following at Memorial Park South Cemetery.