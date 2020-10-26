Report: Two men yelled racial comments at UNG student on Dahlonega campus

Two men driving Sunday, Oct. 25, near the University of North Georgia Dahlonega campus drill field yelled racial comments at a student, according to a UNG Police notice obtained by The Times.
The notice said two female students reported they were walking between 4:45-5:15 p.m. Sunday around the drill field when two white men yelled the comments.
The men were in a silver SUV with a square-shaped rear window and a “Trump” sticker, according to the notice. The men have light brown or brown hair, according to the notice.
No other information was provided.
The Times has reached out to university officials to get more information on the case.
Anyone with information on the incident should call UNG Police central dispatch at 706-864-1500 or email publicsafety@ung.edu.