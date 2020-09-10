Registered sex offender charged with rape in multi-agency investigation

A Gainesville man and registered sex offender has been charged with rape and other sex offenses against a girl after a nearly four-month investigation conducted by Flowery Branch Police and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
Raymond Daniel Morales, 39, was also charged with aggravated sodomy, aggravated child molestation and enticing a child for an indecent purpose. No attorney information for him was available Thursday, Sept. 10, from Magistrate Court.
The investigation started in late May after the girl’s mother told Flowery Branch Police she suspected her daughter was molested, Flowery Branch Police Investigator Robin Kemp wrote in an email.
The girl had a forensic interview at the Edmondson Telford Child Advocacy Center, and investigators determined incidents had taken place in unincorporated Hall County at Morales’ home and a residence in Flowery Branch, though the exact number of incidents was unclear, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities said Morales knew the girl prior to the incidents.
Morales was booked Wednesday, Sept. 9, in to the Hall County Jail, where he remains without bond. The case is still under investigation.
According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Morales was convicted in 2002 in Michigan for fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.