Registered sex offender charged with rape in multi-agency investigation

A Gainesville man and registered sex offender has been charged with rape and other sex offenses against a girl after a nearly four-month investigation conducted by Flowery Branch Police and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

Raymond Daniel Morales, 39, was also charged with aggravated sodomy, aggravated child molestation and enticing a child for an indecent purpose. No attorney information for him was available Thursday, Sept. 10, from Magistrate Court.

The investigation started in late May after the girl’s mother told Flowery Branch Police she suspected her daughter was molested, Flowery Branch Police Investigator Robin Kemp wrote in an email.