Rape, sexual battery charges dismissed in Gainesville man’s child molestation plea

The two most serious charges have been dismissed for a Gainesville man convicted of molesting a young girl, according to court documents.

Larry Leamond Witt, 46, entered a negotiated guilty plea March 2 to two counts of child molestation. Superior Court Judge Jason Deal sentenced Witt to 20 years with the first half in prison and the remainder on probation while also granting Witt credit for time previously served.

Witt was arrested in July after an investigation by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said Williams was accused of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 12 in June 2021 at a Gainesville home. The agency started investigating in July 2021 after being contacted by the Division of Family and Children Services.

Williams said Witt and the girl were acquainted with each other.

Witt was indicted in September on charges of rape, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated child molestation and child molestation.

The prosecution dismissed the rape and aggravated sexual battery charge as part of the plea, and the aggravated child molestation was reduced to child molestation.

Defense attorney Jake Shapiro declined to comment.

Witt agreed to waive his appellate and habeas corpus rights as part of the plea, according to the court documents.

Witt will also face the special sex offender conditions of probation.