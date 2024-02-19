‘Psychic healer’ accused of swindling people out $85K accepts plea deal. Here are the details Jackson Ramirez-Reyes attends a plea-hearing Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, after being charged with six counts of theft by deception and two counts of terroristic threats and acts. Reyes, who described himself as a psychic healer, bilked a couple of more than $70,000 and made threats about the victims’ family to get them to pay up, police said. - photo by Scott Rogers A Braselton man accused of swindling people out of more than $85,000 as a “psychic healer” accepted a plea deal Monday, Feb. 19.