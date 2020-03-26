Pretend police officer enforces pretend curfew, real Gainesville police say

A man impersonating a Gainesville Police officer pulled a car over Tuesday night to enforce a curfew that doesn’t exist, according to the real police.
Cpl. Jessica Van said the incident happened around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, in the area of Limestone Parkway and Jesse Jewell Parkway.
“His reason for stopping a vehicle was due to violating curfew,” according to Gainesville Police.
The department clarified that there is no curfew in place in Gainesville. Some municipalities in the state have instituted curfews due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The suspect’s vehicle was described as a dark Ford sedan, possibly a Taurus. The car also had strobing blue lights on the inside.
Police are asking the community to stay vigilant and call 911 if they see any suspicious activity.