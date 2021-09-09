Police: Man with COVID-19 spits in officer’s face after car chase

By NICK WATSON

nwatson@gainesvilletimes.com

A 39-year-old man with COVID-19 spit in a deputy's face in jail after the man had been arrested following a car chase, according to court documents.

Richard Edward Kane faces charges of reckless conduct, aggravated assault on a peace officer and felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, according to court documents.

An Oakwood Police report had few details other than Kane was chased by police about 6:40 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, and was arrested.

According to the warrants, Kane allegedly fled from an officer at Mundy Mill Road and Mundy Mill Drive, running two red lights and driving his vehicle “closely around other vehicles while fleeing a pursuing police vehicle.”

“(Kane) also used his vehicle to intimidate a police officer by crossing over a center median and acting as if he was going to ram the police officer,” according to the warrants.

Kane was also accused of not complying with verbal commands to show his hands and step out of the vehicle while also resisting once he was in handcuffs to get into the back of the patrol car, according to the warrants.

The spitting incident occurred after Kane was in jail, according to documents.

Daly said Kane allegedly broke the fire sprinkler in his jail cell, causing it to flood.

“While jail staff were managing the incident involving inmate Kane, he spit on one of the deputies’ face,” Daly wrote in an email. “He was transported by ambulance to (Northeast Georgia Medical Center) for his possible mental conditions.”

According to the warrant, Kane allegedly spat in the deputy’s face “after testing positive for COVID-19.”

Hall County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Ryan Daly said while Kane was in jail, he was charged with interference with government property, reckless conduct and obstruction.

Daly said the officer was OK.

No attorney information was available for Kane from Magistrate Court officials.