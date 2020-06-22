Police: Family Dollar employee injured by shoplifting suspect

A Family Dollar employee was sprayed with “what it is believed to be pepper spray” after approaching a woman who left without paying for her items, police said.



Gainesville Police are investigating an incident from 9 a.m. Sunday, June 21, at the Atlanta Highway Family Dollar.

Cpl. Jessica Van said a Black woman wearing a face mask was putting items into a plastic tote and walked out of the store without paying.

“When the employee approached the suspect, the employee was sprayed with what is believed to be pepper spray,” Van wrote in an email.

The employee suffered superficial injuries and irritation from the spray, Van said.

“The suspect left with an accomplice in a(n) unknown vehicle,” Van said.

The case is still under investigation. Police did not release any further details.