Police: 2 men electrocuted after trying to steal from power substation behind Gainesville brewery

The two men, who have not been identified, were found around 3 a.m. in the area behind Liquid Nation Brewing on Atlanta Highway.

“It occurred in a fenced-off, well-marked area behind our brewery where there's a live transformer there, which actually doesn't supply any power to our brewery. It actually is located back there, but it supplies power to the rest of some of the other buildings,” said Pap Datta, owner of Liquid Nation Brewing.

Datta said the bodies weren’t removed from the area until around noon.

Hall County Deputy Coroner Kevin Wetzel said the bodies were transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for autopsy.

Deputy coroner James Bell said the men, who were described as middle-aged White men, did not work for the brewery.

Gainesville Police investigators believe the two men broke into a fenced area and were trying to steal from the power substation when they were killed.

“I’m not sure what they were trying to steal,” Datta said. “One of the officers retrieved a backpack from that area, and I'm assuming it's one of theirs. And, you know, how much could they have carried out, a couple $100 worth of stuff? And just the loss of life for that? It's sad. It's heartbreaking.”

Crews from Gainesville Fire and Georgia Power responded to the scene.