Plexiglass, Zoom, microphones and separate rooms: The plan to resume jury trials

A plexiglass shield around the witness stand, Zoom calls between judges’ offices and jurors and a jury trial with the audience watching a closed-circuit stream in another room.



These are some of the measures the Hall County court stakeholders are thinking about trying to safely resume jury trials and grand jury sessions amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Chief Superior Court Judge will also have the emergency powers to designate the Gainesville Municipal Court as an alternate court facility for grand jury sessions.

Court administrator Jason Stephenson cautioned Friday, Sept. 25, that the measures are drafts and “will look different before being approved hopefully next week.”

Gosselin previously made the Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center an alternate facility, though that order has since expired.

“The city has agreed to make that courtroom available to us, and during a judicial emergency, Judge Gosselin can designate an alternate location. … But that judicial emergency will expire,” Stephenson said.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office will provide security, Stephenson said. To continue to use that court, court officials will have to approach Hall County commissioners about designating the space as an alternate court facility.

A meeting is set for next week to finalize this plan.