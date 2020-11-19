Phone scams spiking; India-based company indicted

Flowery Branch Police investigator Robin Kemp said phone scam calls have escalated in the past six months with dozens of reports, with other officers and even Kemp himself receiving calls.



“At least once or twice a week, I’ll get a report like that, somebody calling about that,” Kemp said.

Fortunately, all of the people Kemp has spoken with for these reports hung up on the callers.

“That’s not to say there aren’t victims out there that once they’ve figured they’ve been a victim, they’re just, out of embarrassment, won’t come forward to report it,” he said.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Georgia announced an indictment Tuesday, Nov. 17, concerning an India-based voice-over-internet-protocol provider and its director, alleging more than $20 million was taken after millions of robocalls in the U.S.