Pandemic has created this challenge at the Hall Correctional Institution

The 240-bed prison on Barber Road in Gainesville typically has 200 offenders, but there are only 96 inmates currently, Davis said Monday, May 17. A yearlong slowdown in the court system due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the prohibition of jury trials until recently has affected Hall’s prison and county prisons across the state, Davis said.