Owner says skate shop thief 'knew exactly what brands to target'

The Thrasherville Skate Shop in downtown Gainesville was robbed over the weekend for the second time in about a year.
Jacquelyn Struble, wife of the shop’s owner, Dale, said the robber shattered the storefront window and “went on a shopping spree” Saturday around 5 a.m. The shop is located at 119 Bradford St. in the city square.
“They tried to crash in through the door and they couldn’t because we have a reinforcement on it, and then they broke out the whole front window of the store front, came in and went on a shopping spree of everything they could carry,” she said. “It was quite a mess — a lot, a lot of glass.”
She said the robber was wearing a ski mask and what looked to be a construction jacket, based on their personal security camera footage.
Lt. Kevin Holbrook of the Gainesville Police Department said they are investigating the robbery and examining street camera footage. He said the robber used a brick to shatter the window.
He estimated that the robber stole a little over $1,000 dollars worth of items, including skateboards and other parts.
Struble said the robber picked out the most expensive items.
“They knew exactly what brands to target,” she said.
But she said the bigger expense will be replacing the window at about $3,000. She said her husband spent Saturday cleaning up the glass and boarding up the storefront.
“His morale was extremely hurt by it,” she said. “My husband opened this when the skatepark was going to open to bring something fun for the kids, and it's just so disappointing to see.”
She said they opened the shop a little less than three years ago, and they are now looking at ways to beef up security by reinforcing the windows and perhaps adding security gates.
They are asking for community support and have a GoFundMe page.