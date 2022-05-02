By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
985 northbound in Gainesville reopens after crash involving overturned tractor-trailer
05032022 Tractor
Interstate 985 northbound at exit 17 was shut down due to an overturned tractor-trailer on Monday, May 2, 2022, police said.

Update: Interstate 985 northbound at exit 17 has reopened.

Interstate 985 northbound at exit 17 is shut down due to an overturned tractor-trailer, police said.

A photo shared by police showed the tractor-trailer on its side across both lanes of traffic.

Police asked drivers to use alternative routes.

Gainesville Police Lt. Kevin Holbrook said at about 10:15 a.m. that the road was expected to be closed for a couple of hours. 

Keith Smith, a spokesman with Gainesville Fire, said the driver was able to get out of the tractor-trailer, and no injuries were reported.