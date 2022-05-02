985 northbound in Gainesville reopens after crash involving overturned tractor-trailer

Update: Interstate 985 northbound at exit 17 has reopened.
Interstate 985 northbound at exit 17 is shut down due to an overturned tractor-trailer, police said.
A photo shared by police showed the tractor-trailer on its side across both lanes of traffic.
Police asked drivers to use alternative routes.
Gainesville Police Lt. Kevin Holbrook said at about 10:15 a.m. that the road was expected to be closed for a couple of hours.
Keith Smith, a spokesman with Gainesville Fire, said the driver was able to get out of the tractor-trailer, and no injuries were reported.