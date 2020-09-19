One year since Adam English was shot by police outside Gainesville hospital, case remains unresolved

A year after losing her son, Adam English’s mother Laura King reflected on the milestones in his life that will never happen.

“Those of us that knew Adam best, always seen him with a smile on his face and a lot of love in his heart,” King wrote in an email. “He is deeply missed, and it’s so sad that he’ll never experience meeting his first true love and getting married or having children of his own and knowing the joy that brings.” Adam English

English was fatally shot Sept. 20, 2019, by Gainesville Police officers who were responding to reports of a man with a gun on Jesse Jewell Parkway in Gainesville.

In a year’s time, the public still has little access to information about what happened that day. Law enforcement officials don’t discuss the case, citing pending litigation.

“This tragedy has been devastating to our family and the egregious amount of time it’s taking to get any definitive answers regarding what happened in those last moments of Adam’s life has added insult to injury,” King said.

Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh said the case is still under his review, and it may go before a grand jury. The case file from the GBI has been in his office for roughly nine months. Lee Darragh

"Should I determine the need for grand jury review, it may be months longer due to the COVID-19 caused backup in (grand jury) cases," Darragh said in a statement. "If a grand jury review is not deemed necessary, I expect resolution from the (district attorney's) office perspective prior to the end of the year." Grand juries have not been meeting due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Only small bits of information can be gleaned from legal filings brought on by a civil lawsuit filed by English’s parents against the city of Gainesville and two police officers.

The incident began at 4:33 p.m. Sept. 20, 2019, when hospital security got a call from a nurse in the surgical associates building asking for security to go to the building. Hospital security called the Gainesville Police Department and went to the surgical associates building.

"English was given verbal commands to drop (a) weapon, but he did not comply with them,” according to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation press release issued the day after the shooting. “English was shot multiple times by two Gainesville Officers. Officers rendered aid and English was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. A gun was located at the scene."

The GBI did not answer questions this week about when the case file was turned over to the prosecutor’s office and what findings were made.