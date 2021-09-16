Woman finds sister dead in Oakwood home. Police searching for suspect

Oakwood Police are searching for a suspect in the homicide of a 27-year-old woman found dead in a home by her sister on Wednesday, Sept. 15.
Jordan Gooch was found with “multiple traumatic injuries to her chest” and significant blood loss, but investigators have not released a cause of death.
Officers arrived at the Walden Way home in Oakwood about 12:49 p.m. Wednesday regarding an apparent cardiac arrest, Oakwood Police Chief Tim Hatch said.
Gooch was found unconscious and not breathing by her sister, who then called 911, Hatch said.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation processed the scene, and investigators obtained search warrants and gathered evidence.
“At this time, the investigators have identified a person of interest, although we are not releasing information about the subject until we have had the opportunity to conduct an interview,” Hatch wrote in a news release.
No further information was provided.