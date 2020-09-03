Oakwood man sent video of child sexual abuse via social media, authorities say

An Oakwood man is behind bars after authorities say he transmitted a video of child sexual abuse via social media.
Ernesto Aguilar-Ramirez, Jr., 41, is said to have been in possession of at least one video showing "child sexual abuse involving an adult male and a 6-8-year-old child," Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said in a news release.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators received a tip Aug. 12 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children while working with the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children task force, authorities said.
Investigators obtained a search warrant for Aguilar-Ramirez's residence Wednesday, Sept. 2.
Authorities said Aguilar-Ramirez had the video on his cell phone and sent it through social media in May, though Booth did not say who the intended recipients were.
“At this time, there is no evidence indicating the video was produced locally or involved a local victim,” Booth said.
Aguilar-Ramirez was charged with two counts of electronic exploitation of a minor, and investigators are still looking through Aguilar-Ramirez's phone, Booth said.
He was booked Wednesday into the Hall County Jail, where he is being held without bond.