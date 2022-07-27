NTSB report: Plane struck hangar after takeoff in crash that killed Gainesville pilot

The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report on the July 8 plane crash in Cleveland that killed a Gainesville pilot.
Around 1:05 p.m. July 8, Lee Olson, 79, took off in an experimental amateur-built Kolb Firestar II airplane.
According to the NTSB report, Olson had a sport pilot certificate and was based at the Mountain Airpark in Cleveland.
After reviewing the airpark’s surveillance video, NTSB wrote that the airplane started its climb and took a steep left bank turn.
The plane turned roughly 180 degrees and descended behind the trees, according to the report.
“The airplane collided with a hangar then terrain before it came to rest in the driveway of a personal residence,” according to the NTSB report.
NTSB said there was no fire or explosion after the crash, and the airplane wreckage was recovered for further examination.
The report does not list any suspected causes for the crash.
Olson died after being airlifted to Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
The full investigation will take one to two years to finish.