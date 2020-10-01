Driver left scene in a different vehicle after crashing into school bus, authorities say

Authorities say a driver left the scene of a crash in a different vehicle after hitting a school bus on Thursday, Oct. 1. The Hall County bus sustained minimal damage, and no students were aboard at the time.

Hall County Schools spokesman Stan Lewis said the incident took place around 4:20 p.m. Thursday, at the intersection of Atlanta Highway and Hilton Drive in Gainesville.

Georgia State Patrol Cpl. Josh Hedden said a car was traveling eastbound on Hilton Drive when it went through the intersection as the bus attempted to make a right turn on Mimosa Street from Atlanta Highway northbound.

The car’s passenger side struck the bus on the front end, Hedden said.

The bus driver told authorities she was making the turn on a green light.

Hedden said the other driver ran from the wreck and was seen getting into another vehicle before leaving the scene.

No further information was provided.

