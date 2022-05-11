No one injured in Hall bus crash

A Hall County school bus was involved in a crash Wednesday around 7:30 a.m. at 4900 Winder Highway, according to district spokesman Stan Lewis.
He said there were six students on board, but no one was injured.
The bus was turning left and a car was turning left “from the other direction and clipped the bus,” he said. The bus was scraped in the crash, he said. The car had “substantial damage,” he said, but the driver was not injured.
Georgia State Patrol worked the accident, but they could not immediately provide additional details.
It was not clear if anyone was cited.