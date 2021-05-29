Murrayville teenager suffers serious injuries in Tennessee wreck

“It’s just been a whirlwind of emotions,” Black said.



Black said Nevaeh was visiting her father in Tennessee, and the 13-year-old was going to stay with a friend.

“They snuck out of the house and went out to a party,” Black said.

Law enforcement is still investigating what happened before the crash.

A Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded around 2:13 a.m. to the crash on Carolina Avenue east of Marlene Drive in an unincorporated part of the county near Bristol, according to the Sheriff’s Office report. The deputy spoke with the driver and two passengers, who said Nevaeh was still in the car and unable to get out.

All of them were transported to Bristol Regional Hospital, though the other three people in the car had suspected minor injuries.

Black said Nevaeh was cut out of the car and was put on a ventilator that has since been removed.

Much of the report from the Sheriff’s Office is redacted because the people involved are juveniles.

According to the report, authorities believe the vehicle left the right side of the roadway and sideswiped a tree.

Black said she was called around 3:30 a.m. from the police informing her of the wreck.

“I threw my clothes on and raced up there as soon as I found out,” she said. “It’s about a three-and-a-half- hour drive.”

Black said Nevaeh suffered two deep head gashes and a severe concussion that has affected her memory.

“It’s so much for a 13-year-old to have to go through,” Black said.

A Gofundme started by Black has $5,152 as of 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 28.

“Her goal is to be a neonatal nurse when she grows up,” according to the Gofundme. “She loves cheerleading, gymnastics, volleyball and horses. She has always been a social butterfly.”

Black said Nevaeh will need residential treatment, and those facilities often require $5,000-$10,000 per month.

“Nevaeh has thousands of dollars already in medical bills and to get her started in rehabilitation will cost $16,000 just for a down payment,” according to the fundraiser. “We believe in the power of prayer and praying that God will provide a way for Nevaeh to get the help that she needs to fully recover.”