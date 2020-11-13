Mother: Gainesville man in death investigation was ‘big teddy’ bear, generous person

Michelle Guerra said her son, John Aaron McMurray, called her at 9:46 p.m. the night before his death, saying he was exhausted and wished her a good night.
McMurray, of Gainesville, died after allegedly fighting with two men at his home, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
Guerra described her son as a “big teddy” bear who was generous and loved people.
“He would give them his last dollar if they thought they were hungry,” Guerra said. “I’ve seen him take clothes when he had very little of his own and give it to the homeless people.”
Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said McMurray was in a fight Oct. 28 with two men, Zachery Duane Russell, 28, of Flowery Branch, and John Marlin King Jr., 30, of Winder, at McMurray’s home on Old Athens Road.
Authorities tried to revive McMurray, but the man died at the scene, Booth said.
Guerra said her son was industrious while working two jobs, one at Georgia Hardwoods and DoorDash delivery at night.
"He was very bright, loved life, loved music, loved to dance, loved to sing and was totally and completely in love with his (2-year-old) son,” Guerra said.
King and Russell were arrested that day, and both men were charged with battery, Booth said.
King was additionally charged with aggravated assault, and Russell was charged with party to the crime of aggravated assault, authorities said.
The sheriff’s office previously described the men as friends, but Guerra said that was inaccurate.
The Times made multiple calls to the Hall County coroner and deputy coroner to get more information on the case, but those calls were not returned.
Booth said the autopsy and toxicology reports were incomplete and would likely be months.
“Because of the ongoing investigation, we’re not able to get into anything further on the medical front,” Booth wrote in an email. “What I can tell you is that we expect to be able to release more information when we have some answers from the autopsy and toxicology report from the (Georgia Bureau of Investigation).”
Both men are still in the Hall County Jail. King has no bond, while Russell has a $7,000 bond.
No attorney was listed for Russell last week with Magistrate Court officials.
King’s public defender David Hoffer declined to comment.