Mother: Gainesville man in death investigation was ‘big teddy’ bear, generous person

Michelle Guerra said her son, John Aaron McMurray, called her at 9:46 p.m. the night before his death, saying he was exhausted and wished her a good night.



McMurray, of Gainesville, died after allegedly fighting with two men at his home, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

Guerra described her son as a “big teddy” bear who was generous and loved people.

“He would give them his last dollar if they thought they were hungry,” Guerra said. “I’ve seen him take clothes when he had very little of his own and give it to the homeless people.”

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said McMurray was in a fight Oct. 28 with two men, Zachery Duane Russell, 28, of Flowery Branch, and John Marlin King Jr., 30, of Winder, at McMurray’s home on Old Athens Road.