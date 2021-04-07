More than six months since Lt. Hollingsworth’s death, DA says his office is still working case

More than six months since the fatal wreck involving Hall County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Stephanie Hollingsworth, the prosecutor said his office is still gathering information and “look forward to a resolution of the case.”
The wreck happened Sept. 20 on Ga. 11 near Green Circle, when authorities said a 16-year-old allegedly drove off the east shoulder of the roadway.
Georgia State Patrol said the teenager, who has not been identified by law enforcement, overcorrected, crossed the center line and struck a southbound Subaru Forester headon.
Stephanie Hollingsworth, 52, was the passenger in the Subaru, and her husband, Tony Hollingsworth, 62, of Gainesville, was driving.
Stephanie Hollingsworth was pronounced dead at the scene, and both drivers were transported to the hospital with injuries.
“Our office continues to gather information in order to afford a complete picture of the events leading to the tragic death of Lt. Hollingsworth,” Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh said in a statement. “That process will end soon, and we’ll look forward to a resolution of the case.”
Darragh declined to comment on followup questions from The Times about what “soon” may look like and what effects, if any, were present because the other driver was a juvenile.
Georgia State Patrol assistant post commander Sgt. Major Patterson said the Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team completed its investigation at the end of September and submitted it to Hall County prosecutors.