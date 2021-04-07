More than six months since Lt. Hollingsworth’s death, DA says his office is still working case

The wreck happened Sept. 20 on Ga. 11 near Green Circle, when authorities said a 16-year-old allegedly drove off the east shoulder of the roadway.



Georgia State Patrol said the teenager, who has not been identified by law enforcement, overcorrected, crossed the center line and struck a southbound Subaru Forester headon.

Stephanie Hollingsworth, 52, was the passenger in the Subaru, and her husband, Tony Hollingsworth, 62, of Gainesville, was driving.

Stephanie Hollingsworth was pronounced dead at the scene, and both drivers were transported to the hospital with injuries.