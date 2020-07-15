More arrests made in 11-month investigation into meth, heroin trafficking

Four more arrests were made in Hall County in connection to an 11-month drug investigation, where authorities seized more than 50 kilograms of methamphetamine, according to authorities.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed the arrests made in Hall County were connected to “Operation Taking Care of Business,” which had 48 initial arrests.
The estimated value of the drugs seized was $705,000.
The four additional arrests were Keith Wesley Breece, 37, of Peachtree Corners, Danny Terrie Helton, 60, of Clarkesville, Darrell Thomas Parker, 46, of Winder, and Terra Brooke Whitworth, 34, of Lavonia.
GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said she had not received word of any other arrests in other jurisdictions.
The initial 48 arrests were announced at 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, at the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. GBI Director Vic Reynolds was flanked by representatives from local law enforcement — Sheriff Gerald Couch and Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish — as well as other regional law enforcement leaders.
Reynolds said the investigation “centered around a major methamphetamine and heroin trafficking distribution ring operating here in the Northeast Georgia area” and reaching into the metro Atlanta area.
The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office and the FBI Major Offenders Task Force worked together in the investigation that also seized half a kilogram of heroin, weapons, cash and vehicles.
The GBI said the investigation started in August 2019 into Luther Troy Summerfield, 43, of Alto, Alejandro Ceja-Solano, 40, of Mt. Airy, and others.
Authorities learned Summerfield allegedly “purchased and distributed kilograms of methamphetamine from Ceja-Solano,” according to the GBI.
“Information obtained from numerous hours of investigation also revealed that Summerfield traveled to Ceja-Solano’s residence to obtain drugs and traveled to the metro Atlanta area to obtain heroin and methamphetamine, either facilitated by Ceja-Solano, or another source of supply,” according to the GBI.
The charges will include violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act.
When asked if any county had the predominant amount of activity, authorities said it was spread throughout all of Northeast Georgia.