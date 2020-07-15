More arrests made in 11-month investigation into meth, heroin trafficking

Four more arrests were made in Hall County in connection to an 11-month drug investigation, where authorities seized more than 50 kilograms of methamphetamine, according to authorities.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed the arrests made in Hall County were connected to “Operation Taking Care of Business,” which had 48 initial arrests.

The estimated value of the drugs seized was $705,000.

The four additional arrests were Keith Wesley Breece, 37, of Peachtree Corners, Danny Terrie Helton, 60, of Clarkesville, Darrell Thomas Parker, 46, of Winder, and Terra Brooke Whitworth, 34, of Lavonia.