Mistrial possibility looms after 3 jurors dismissed in Stryker murder trial

The possibility of a mistrial looms after three jurors were excused Thursday in the trial of a man accused of killing a 21-year-old Lumpkin County woman.

If another juror is excused in the trial of Austin Todd Stryker, Northeastern Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Kathlene Gosselin would be forced to declare a mistrial since there are now no alternates left in the 12-member pool.

One juror told the court they had tested positive for COVID-19, while two others were also dismissed for their vaccination status. The trial is expected to end late next week.

News of the dismissed jurors came on the third day of Stryker's trial.

Stryker, 24, is on trial for the 2019 killing of Hannah Bender, 21. He has been charged with malice murder; felony murder; aggravated assault; aggravated battery; possessing a firearm and knife during commission of a felony; violations of Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act; concealing the death of another; and tampering with evidence.

During testimony Thursday, prosecutors continued to build their case.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation Associate Medical Examiner Keith Lehman said it would have been “extremely unlikely” for the single gunshot wound to Hannah Bender’s head to be accidental.

However, despite two days of expert witnesses such as the medical examiner or forensic pathologist, discussion about Bender’s death seemed to yield just as many questions as answers.

So far, the trial has primarily focused on Stryker. Co-defendant Jerry Harper has been charged with three street gang violation counts; hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal and theft by receiving stolen property.



