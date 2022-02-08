Medical examiner’s illness delays trial for Gainesville man accused of felony murder in 2020 fatal crash

The murder trial for Christopher Sosebee was delayed by a day after the medical examiner became ill.
A jury has already been picked for Sosebee, 32, of Gainesville, who faces felony murder and first-degree vehicular homicide charges from a July 22, 2020 wreck that killed Brian Hayes, 48, of Gainesville.
The jury would have likely heard opening statements after 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, but Assistant District Attorney Laura Lukert announced to the court that the medical examiner would be unable to testify.
Chief Assistant District Attorney Kelley Robertson said after 1 p.m. Tuesday that another medical examiner will be able to testify remotely via video.
Superior Court Judge Jason Deal instructed the jurors about jury service and told them to return at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9.