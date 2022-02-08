By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Medical examiner’s illness delays trial for Gainesville man accused of felony murder in 2020 fatal crash
Christoper Wayne Sosebee
The murder trial for Christopher Sosebee was delayed by a day after the medical examiner became ill.

A jury has already been picked for Sosebee, 32, of Gainesville, who faces felony murder and first-degree vehicular homicide charges from a July 22, 2020 wreck that killed Brian Hayes, 48, of Gainesville.

The jury would have likely heard opening statements after 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, but Assistant District Attorney Laura Lukert announced to the court that the medical examiner would be unable to testify.

Chief Assistant District Attorney Kelley Robertson said after 1 p.m. Tuesday that another medical examiner will be able to testify remotely via video. 

Superior Court Judge Jason Deal instructed the jurors about jury service and told them to return at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9. 

