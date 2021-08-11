Man sentenced in rape, molestation of girl under 10

A 31-year-old man was sentenced to 35 years behind bars in a child molestation case, according to court documents.



Edin Abisai Sanchez-Aguilar was found guilty July 14 by a Hall County jury on charges of rape, aggravated child molestation and child molestation. The sentence filed July 23 gave Sanchez-Aguilar life on probation with 35 years to serve in confinement.