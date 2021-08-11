Man sentenced in rape, molestation of girl under 10

A 31-year-old man was sentenced to 35 years behind bars in a child molestation case, according to court documents.
Edin Abisai Sanchez-Aguilar was found guilty July 14 by a Hall County jury on charges of rape, aggravated child molestation and child molestation. The sentence filed July 23 gave Sanchez-Aguilar life on probation with 35 years to serve in confinement.
Oakwood Police began investigating in August 2018 when a girl under the age of 10 disclosed she had been molested by two men over the course of several months at an Oakwood apartment.
Police interviewed all of the parties involved and charged Herson Aguilar-Sanchez, 19, who was indicted in October 2018 on charges of aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, child molestation and first-degree child cruelty.
Police continued to investigate another man, Edin Sanchez-Aguilar.
“Oakwood officers worked with officials from Immigration (and) Customs Enforcement during the investigation, and both suspects were charged by immigration officials with federal immigration violations,” Oakwood Police Investigator Todd Templeton previously told The Times.
Herson Aguilar-Sanchez was held at the Hall County Jail while Edin Sanchez-Aguilar was in federal custody.
Oakwood Police obtained arrest warrants for Edin Sanchez-Aguilar Feb. 12, 2019, for aggravated child molestation and rape.
Edin Sanchez-Aguilar was booked May 20, 2019, into the Hall County Jail.
Herson Aguilar-Sanchez was convicted on all counts following a trial in late November 2019.
The jury found Herson Aguilar-Sanchez guilty on counts of aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, child molestation and first-degree child cruelty.
Edin Sanchez-Aguilar will be subject to the special sex offender conditions of probation.
Defense attorney Jason Wilson did not return a request for comment.