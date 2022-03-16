Man sentenced in fatal shooting at home where 'synthetic weed' sold

A Gainesville man was sentenced to life in prison plus five years with the chance of parole in a July 2021 fatal shooting.
Danny Lee Guerrero pleaded guilty March 1 to malice murder in the July 17, 2021, fatal shooting of Qualyn Tanner, 21, of Gainesville, off of East Ridge Road. Superior Court Judge C. Andrew Fuller granted Guerrero the chance for parole.
Guerrero must serve 30 years before he is eligible for parole.
Tanner’s body was discovered behind a residence on the street, and Guerrero was found by investigators hours later walking along Interstate 985 in Hall County.
Guerrero was charged in the indictment with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh said Tanner was shot nine times.
Defense attorney Brett Willis said there were “many ideas” about what led up to the shooting but didn’t speculate.
“I think it’s safe to just say that the home where this took place was a home where people would purchase and were selling synthetic marijuana,” Willis said.
Willis said Guerrero “accepted responsibility very early on,” which was a factor in favor of parole.
“I believe that two young men lost their lives on this synthetic weed,” said Shanna Tanner, who raised Qualyn Tanner. “I don’t believe either one of them were in their right minds.”
Shanna Tanner said there has been rumor and conjecture about what happened but said she believed we might not “ever really know what happened.”
“I mean, there’s no excuse for anybody to shoot anybody nine times,” Shanna Tanner said.
The prosecution filed a motion to admit impeachment evidence in January regarding Guerrero’s prior convictions. His most recent conviction was in February 2020 for possession of synthetic marijuana with intent to distribute.
In that case, Fuller sentenced Guerrero to four years with the first 60 days in confinement. The judge deemed the custodial sentence served in the 2020 case and allowed the remainder on probation.
Shanna Tanner called synthetic marijuana a “poison.”
“If we don’t get it off of the street, it’s going to continue to happen,” she said.