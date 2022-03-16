Man sentenced in fatal shooting at home where 'synthetic weed' sold

Guerrero must serve 30 years before he is eligible for parole.

Tanner’s body was discovered behind a residence on the street, and Guerrero was found by investigators hours later walking along Interstate 985 in Hall County.

Guerrero was charged in the indictment with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh said Tanner was shot nine times.

Defense attorney Brett Willis said there were “many ideas” about what led up to the shooting but didn’t speculate.

“I think it’s safe to just say that the home where this took place was a home where people would purchase and were selling synthetic marijuana,” Willis said.

Willis said Guerrero “accepted responsibility very early on,” which was a factor in favor of parole.