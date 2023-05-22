Man sentenced for charging at deputies with tree branch off I-985

A Sugar Hill man accused of charging at Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies with a 3-foot tree branch was sentenced to prison time, according to court documents.

Roger Wayne Cranford, 52, entered a negotiated guilty plea April 21 to aggravated assault on a peace officer, obstruction of an officer and tampering with evidence. He was sentenced to 20 years with the first 5 years in prison by Superior Court Judge Lindsay Burton.

After the prison time, Burton allowed the remainder of it to be served on probation. Burton also ordered for Cranford to be on the mental health caseload for probation.