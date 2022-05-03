Man sentenced in 117-mph wreck that killed 2 people

Five seconds before the May 23, 2021, crash that killed two people, Zachary Queen was driving 117 mph, according to court testimony.
Queen, appearing in a Hall County courtroom nearly a year after the crash, apologized to the families of Karen Heath McClure, 65, of McDonough, and Lee Howard Powell, 59, of Demorest.
He asked for their forgiveness before being sentenced by the judge on vehicular homicide charges.
“If I could take the pain away from your family, I would,” Queen said.
Superior Court Judge C. Andrew Fuller gave Queen a 55-year sentence, with the first 35 years in prison and the remainder on probation.
Queen, 29, of Kennesaw, was originally charged with four counts of felony murder and six counts of first-degree vehicular homicide.
Felony murder is charged in Georgia when a person kills someone in the commission of a felony. In Queen’s case, the underlying felonies were for aggravated assault and fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer with one count each for Powell and McClure.
The six counts of vehicular homicide against Queen were separate counts related to underlying offenses of reckless driving, driving under the influence-less safe and fleeing or attempting to elude.
Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh said they were dismissing the felony murder counts and the more minor traffic-related offenses as part of the plea agreement.
Darragh laid out the case for the state, detailing for Fuller the May 23, 2021, wreck on Ga. 365 near Mud Creek Road.
The prosecutor said Queen was driving a Honda Accord southbound on Ga. 365 and attempted to pass Powell, who was driving a Toyota Tacoma with McClure. Family and friends of the pair said McClure and Powell started dating in 2016 and were on their way back from their cabin in Demorest.
Georgia State Patrol said the Honda Accord rammed into the Tacoma, causing the Tacoma to overturn into the median.
Darragh did not elaborate on the injuries for Powell and McClure but said they were “horrific.”
“When he was approached by Trooper Vance (Henry), Mr. Queen said that he wasn’t driving, that it was an Uber driver who was driving,” Darragh said.
Another driver who witnessed the crash got out and started videotaping the scene, the prosecutor said.
“She saw him move from the driver’s side to the passenger’s side and get out of the vehicle,” Darragh said.
Another witness in a pickup truck ahead of Queen’s car said he saw only one person inside, Darragh said.
DNA samples were collected from the car and analyzed by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which matched Queen.
Defense attorney Tracy Drake addressed the court, saying Queen has been remorseful in the year since the crash. The defense attorney said Queen has no prior convictions nor prior traffic tickets.
“My heart breaks for you,” Drake said addressing the victims’ families. “I pray for y’all.”
Drake said following the hearing that Queen had no intention to hurt anyone and did not want to take this to a trial.
“I think it was a very fair resolution to the case,” Drake said.
Queen also offered his apology, saying he was “deeply sorry for what happened” and asked for forgiveness.
Barbara and Scott Pressley, McClure’s daughter and son-in-law, thanked law enforcement and the prosecutors for their work on the case as the family works to keep moving forward.
“I am pleased that we got justice for my mom Karen McClure and Lee Powell,” Barbara Pressley said after the hearing. “It has been a very difficult year without them in my life.”
Barbara Pressley said she was grateful that they were able to get the closure without having to endure a trial.