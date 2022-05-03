Man sentenced in 117-mph wreck that killed 2 people

Five seconds before the May 23, 2021, crash that killed two people, Zachary Queen was driving 117 mph, according to court testimony.



Queen, appearing in a Hall County courtroom nearly a year after the crash, apologized to the families of Karen Heath McClure, 65, of McDonough, and Lee Howard Powell, 59, of Demorest.

He asked for their forgiveness before being sentenced by the judge on vehicular homicide charges.

“If I could take the pain away from your family, I would,” Queen said.