Man pulled from Lanier but pronounced dead at hospital

A 40-year-old man drowned at a residence in Little River on Lake Lanier Saturday, July 2.
Around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Game wardens with the Department of Natural Resources responded to the possible drowning, Mark McKinnon of DNR wrote in a press release Sunday, July 3.
The man was pulled out of the water by bystanders and transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville where he was pronounced dead, McKinnon wrote.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released as family has yet to be notified.
There have been five drownings in Lake Lanier this year, including this July Fourth weekend incident.