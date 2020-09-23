Man piles up $300,000 in medical bills after I-985 crash; attorney reaches $2 million settlement

A Gainesville attorney reached a $2 million settlement Sept. 17 for a man seriously injured in a 2016 Hall County wreck on Interstate 985 after a driver made a U-turn on the highway, according to court documents.



Attorney Matthew Cook said it was a battle for years since the original June 2017 filing in Gwinnett County for his client, Marcella Daniels. The $2 million amount is the insurance policy limit in liability coverage for bodily injury claims.

“When you have a serious injury, it’s really devastating to your life,” Cook said. “This guy not only lost his career, he lost his life insurance policy he had for years because he couldn’t pay premiums.”