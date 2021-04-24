Man gets 29-year sentence in rape case, files motion for new trial

A Gainesville man was sentenced to 29 years behind bars in a rape trial but was acquitted of other sex offenses, according to court documents.
Troy Alan March, 36, was found guilty by a Hall County jury on a charge of rape but was acquitted on one charge of attempted aggravated sodomy and three counts of child molestation.
The sentence handed down by Superior Court Judge Jason Deal was 29 years to serve in confinement and life on probation.
Information from Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh’s office stated the case began after law enforcement started investigating in early 2019.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said in May 2019 that March was accused of exposing himself and attempting to force a woman to perform sex acts in the presence of three children.
March was indicted in September 2019. The indictment alleging the rape occured in September 2018.
March filed a motion for a new trial Tuesday, April 20, claiming the verdict was contrary to the evidence and that errors of law prevented him from having a fair trial.
“Determination of more specific grounds for a new trial will require examination of the trial transcript, which is not available at this time,” according to the motion. “Additionally, the defendant is indigent and cannot afford to pay for the production of the transcript.”
Defense attorney Jason Wilson did not return a request for comment Friday, April 23.
According to the sentencing documents, March will be subject to random drug and alcohol screens at the direction of probation as well as the sex offender special conditions of probation.