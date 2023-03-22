By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Man dead in Gainesville after camper catches fire
A man living in a camper behind a Barnes Drive home was killed Wednesday, March 22, when the camper caught fire. - photo by Nick Watson

A man was found dead in a camper destroyed by a fire in Gainesville on Wednesday, according to authorities.

Hall County firefighters responded around 2:30 p.m. to the 2200 block of Barnes Drive, where a camper was engulfed in flames roughly 50 feet behind a residence.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to the house.

Hall County Fire Rescue spokeswoman Kimberlie Ledsinger said a man who lived in the camper was found dead at the center of the camper.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the fire.

