Man drowns in Lake Lanier at Old Federal Campground

A Missouri man was pronounced dead at the hospital late Sunday morning, Aug. 28, after being pulled from Lake Lanier earlier in the day, according to Hall County Sheriff’s Investigators.
Adelso Enrique Barillas, 21, of Kansas City, had been swimming with two friends at Old Federal Campground when he began struggling, went under and never resurfaced.
Authorities responded around 10:45 a.m., and witnesses told them that Barillas had been under water for about 20 minutes.
Hall County Fire Rescue’s Marine Rescue Team retrieved Barillas “very quickly” and began performing CPR, according to Hall Fire spokeswoman Kimerlie Ledsinger.
Fire Rescue continued lifesaving efforts while transporting Barillas to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville where he was pronounced dead.
The case remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.