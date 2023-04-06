Man convicted in ‘child torture’ case argues for his guilty plea to be withdrawn

A man sentenced to life in prison in what the prosecution has called a “child torture” case testified he felt he was pressured to plead guilty despite maintaining his innocence.



Scott Shelby, 48, was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated child molestation, four counts of child molestation and four counts of first-degree child cruelty.

Assistant District Attorney Harold Buckler said in his opening statement tin the June trial that the case went past abuse, calling it “child torture.”

He described Shelby as “a man who did everything he could to hurt, to destroy these children.”

The indictment stated that Shelby beat the children and forced them to perform sexual acts on one another.

Shelby pleaded guilty during the second day of evidence in his June trial. He was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Kathlene Gosselin to life in prison plus 60 years, with 21 of those years on probation.

Two weeks after the sentence, Shelby filed a motion to withdraw his guilty plea.

Shelby’s trial attorney, Kyle Denslow, testified at the hearing. Shelby’s new attorney, Jerry C. Carter Jr., argued that Denslow was ineffective as counsel.

Denslow’s trial strategy focused on how the children testified and how it would match up with the evidence and records

“As the first two victims testified, some of these defenses, at least in my opinion, seemed to be getting foreclosed on,” Denslow said.

Denslow felt the trial was already lost, as the children seemed credible to the jury.

With the ongoing trial retraumatizing the children, Denslow said he believed the guilty plea would be the best chance for Shelby to get a sentence that would not mean life in prison.

“I think the way I explained it was basically: If Judge Gosselin, on count one, gives you anything over 30 years, you’ll spend the rest of your life in prison … because you’re simply not going to parole out on this,” Denslow testified.

Shelby has maintained his innocence through the entire case, Denslow said.