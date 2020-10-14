Man charged in federal indictment alleging trio of robberies

One New Jersey man was charged in a federal indictment Oct. 6 with robbery, including two cases from January at Gainesville stores, according to court documents.



Giovanni Annucci-Romero, 22, was charged in the six-count indictment from U.S. District Court.

Annucci-Romero was accused of a Jan. 23 robbery at Meeks Grocery on Atlanta Highway.

Gainesville Police said at the time of the robbery the suspect had a handgun and demanded the store clerk hand over money.

Annucci-Romero was also accused of a robbery the next day at the Exxon Food Mart on Browns Bridge Road. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said at the time of the robbery the suspect entered the store and demanded cash while also allegedly removing cash from the register.

The final case was from May 23 at the Chevron convenience store on East Kytle Street in Cleveland.