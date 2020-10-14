Man charged in federal indictment alleging trio of robberies

One New Jersey man was charged in a federal indictment Oct. 6 with robbery, including two cases from January at Gainesville stores, according to court documents.
Giovanni Annucci-Romero, 22, was charged in the six-count indictment from U.S. District Court.
Annucci-Romero was accused of a Jan. 23 robbery at Meeks Grocery on Atlanta Highway.
Gainesville Police said at the time of the robbery the suspect had a handgun and demanded the store clerk hand over money.
Annucci-Romero was also accused of a robbery the next day at the Exxon Food Mart on Browns Bridge Road. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said at the time of the robbery the suspect entered the store and demanded cash while also allegedly removing cash from the register.
The final case was from May 23 at the Chevron convenience store on East Kytle Street in Cleveland.
Cleveland Police said the suspect entered with two firearms and demanded money before leaving the scene in a car. Police said a woman was driving.
After getting a description of the car, a Habersham County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped a car matching the description.
Annucci-Romero and Terrisa Thammavongsa, 22, of Alto, were arrested after the traffic stop.
Police said the stolen money and two guns were recovered.
Gainesville Police and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said federal law enforcement took over the case, and they have not assessed local charges.
Thammavongsa was charged in only one count of the federal indictment.
Will Maxwell, who is representing Annucci-Romero on the Cleveland case, said he would not be representing him in the federal case and did not comment on the Cleveland case.
No further attorney information was available for Annucci-Romero
A representative from the office of Monica Baron, Thammavongsa’s attorney, said Baron declined to comment.