Man captured on kidnapping warrant one hour after lookout posted on social media

A 35-year-old kidnapping suspect was arrested within an hour of a Gainesville Police social media post asking to find him, police said.
Michael Wayne Burgess, who Gainesville Police described as transient, was also charged with aggravated battery, aggravated sodomy and robbery by intimidation.
Cpl. Jessica Van said Burgess met with a woman Sunday, Aug. 23, at a business, and the alleged assault happened at a city residence “over a span of a couple days.”
Van did not release further information on the case, including specifics on the business or residence.
“There may be more charges forthcoming, but I’m not certain right now,” Van wrote in an email. “It’s still under active investigation. I believe an undisclosed amount of money was stolen.”
Police put out a social media post around 4 p.m. Friday, Aug 28, and Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Burgess within the hour in the Sardis area.