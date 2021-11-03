Man attempted to sell undercover FBI agent 3,000 fentanyl pills outside Gainesville Dunkin’, officials say

A Sugar Hill man was arrested outside a Gainesville Dunkin’ Donuts after he met with an undercover FBI agent to sell $18,000 worth of fentanyl pills, according to court documents.

German Emmanuel Chavez-Enriquez, 18, was charged with possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to distribute. He was booked Oct. 21 in to the Hall County Jail, where he remains without bond on the fentanyl charges.

An FBI special agent filed a federal criminal complaint Oct. 25 with information regarding the investigation into Chavez-Enriquez since September, when a confidential source told the agent that Chavez-Enriquez was selling counterfeit pills made with fentanyl.

The FBI agent’s complaint requested a federal warrant even though he has been charged locally.



