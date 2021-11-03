Man attempted to sell undercover FBI agent 3,000 fentanyl pills outside Gainesville Dunkin’, officials say

A Sugar Hill man was arrested outside a Gainesville Dunkin’ Donuts after he met with an undercover FBI agent to sell $18,000 worth of fentanyl pills, according to court documents.
German Emmanuel Chavez-Enriquez, 18, was charged with possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to distribute. He was booked Oct. 21 in to the Hall County Jail, where he remains without bond on the fentanyl charges.
An FBI special agent filed a federal criminal complaint Oct. 25 with information regarding the investigation into Chavez-Enriquez since September, when a confidential source told the agent that Chavez-Enriquez was selling counterfeit pills made with fentanyl.
The FBI agent’s complaint requested a federal warrant even though he has been charged locally.
Chavez-Enriquez and the source allegedly met at the Hooters restaurant at the Buford Mall of Georgia, where the Sugar Hill man allegedly gave the source 10 pills “as a sample for a future larger purchase”, according to the complaint.
Law enforcement surveilled the meeting, and the pills tested positive at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab for fentanyl, according to the complaint.
The FBI’s source met again with Enriquez Oct. 6 at the Chili’s on Spout Springs Road in Flowery Branch to buy 1,000 fentanyl pills, according to court documents.
“At the meeting, Chavez-Enriquez advised the (confidential source) that he had enough pills to last through New Year’s Day,” according to the complaint.
The complaint said the source gave $7,500 to an unknown man, who counted the money in the restroom.
“When the unknown male returned, Chavez-Enriquez gave the (confidential source) the 1,000 pills under the table … and the meeting concluded,” according to the complaint, as the meeting was also surveilled by law enforcement.
On Oct. 20, Chavez-Enriquez allegedly told the confidential source that he had 3,000 pills for sale for $18,000 “and that he would meet him at the Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant in Gainesville, Georgia on Oct. 21, 2021, where they could have breakfast and complete the deal,” according to the complaint.
Agents saw Chavez-Enriquez meet with the source inside the Dunkin’ Donuts, 504 Queen City Parkway, then leave the restaurant, located about a ¼ mile from the Gainesville Police Department, and get into Chavez-Enriquez’s car.
Chavez-Enriquez was arrested, and law enforcement recovered a large bag of pills, four marijuana blunts and several hundred dollars.
Law enforcement searched Chavez-Enriquez’s home the same day and found multiple bags with suspected fentanyl pills, two loaded pistols and roughly $21,820 in cash among other items.
Defense attorney Larry Duttweiler, who was listed as counsel for Chavez-Enriquez’s local charges, said the federal case will likely preempt the local charges.
No attorney was listed in a federal online database.