Man acquitted in shooting death of Gainesville man in Athens court

A Hull man accused of fatally shooting a Gainesville man in 2020 was acquitted of the most serious charges against him, according to court documents.
Joseph Desmonde Baughns was found not guilty May 17 of malice murder and other charges related to the July 27, 2020, death of Jarred Lamar Sanders, 34, in Athens-Clarke County Superior Court.
Athens-Clarke County Police said Sanders was shot on Hickman Drive near downtown Athens.
Baughns was charged in the indictment with malice murder, two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
According to the indictment, Baughns was previously convicted of possession of cocaine in 2007.
The jury acquitted Baughns on all of the charges except for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Superior Court Judge Lawton Stephens sentenced Baughns May 25 to seven years in prison. The judge gave Baughns credit for time served since July 29, 2020.
Defense attorney William M. McIntosh Jr. did not return multiple requests for comment.