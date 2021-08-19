Man accused of hijacking South Hall trash truck in July arrested in Gwinnett

A Gwinnett County man accused of hijacking a trash truck July 5 in South Hall has been arrested, according to authorities.

Aldin Planincic, 29, was taken into custody Wednesday, Aug. 18, at his home in Lawrenceville. He remained in the Hall County Jail without a bond Thursday, Aug. 19.

Planincic was charged with kidnapping, hijacking of a motor vehicle, aggravated assault, driving with a suspended license and fleeing or attempting to elude.

The investigation into Planincic began after 9 a.m. July 5, when he allegedly ran from a Georgia State Patrol traffic stop.

State patrol previously told The Times they tried to perform a traffic stop at 9:13 a.m. Monday, July 5, at Ga. 347/Friendship Road and Swansey Road, where the driver turned on a private drive before running.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said Planincic then allegedly approached the driver of a trash truck in the 3600 block of Maple Valley Drive with a pocketknife and told the driver to go.

“The offender rode a short distance while hanging onto the door frame of the truck,” Booth wrote in an email. “ When the truck came to a stop, Planincic jumped off and escaped.”

No one was injured.

Booth did not immediately say how investigators identified Planincic as a suspect.

The case is still under investigation.