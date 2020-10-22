Man accused of hijacking car after taxi driver refuses to drive him

A man is accused of pulling a gun out, pointing it at a taxi driver who refused to drive him and then driving off himself, police said.



Antoin Lavonin Johnson, 44, was charged with hijacking of a motor vehicle among other charges.

Gainesville Police said the incident happened around 2 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, in the 2500 block of Monroe Drive in Gainesville, though they did not provide a copy of the incident report or the statement of charges.

Cpl. Jessica Van said witnesses described Johnson as acting “erratically” or “abnormally,” and everyone involved in the case was outside of the car.

“When the taxi driver refused to drive him, he got into the driver seat and drove off,” Van wrote in an email.

Johnson was apprehended by patrol officers almost immediately after the incident around the Monroe Drive area, Van said.

He was booked into the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.

The case is still under investigation.

Defense attorney Brett Willis declined to comment.