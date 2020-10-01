Lula woman accused of using firefighter's cancer death in fraudulent charity scheme

Police say a Lula woman was arrested this week after claiming she was selling cakes to raise money for the family of a firefighter who recently died. She was caught when she provided the wrong name, authorities said.

Linda Alice Morgan, 51, was charged with fraudulent telephone solicitation and was arrested at her home on Tuesday, Sept. 29. She was released on $1,300 bond later that day, authorities said.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said Morgan allegedly called a Clermont business owner on Sept. 18, saying she was selling cakes for $40 to raise money for the firefighter’s family.

The business owner did not buy a cake and later called Fire Station 11, where the firefighter had worked, to verify the information he received from Morgan, Booth said.

“While (Hall County Fire Services) recently lost a sergeant who worked at the station to cancer, the names didn’t match,” Booth wrote in a news release.

The business owner then called the sheriff’s office to report the incident.

The case is still under investigation, Booth said, and anyone who may have purchased a cake from Morgan “under the guise of the fundraising story” should contact the investigator at 770-297-4686.

No attorney information was available for Morgan with Magistrate Court officials.