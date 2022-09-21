At least 10 homeless people escape from fire in abandoned building in Gainesville

About a dozen homeless people made it out of an abandoned building that caught fire Wednesday on Skelton Road in Gainesville, according to authorities.
Gainesville firefighters were dispatched around 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, to 1515 Skelton Road.
The firefighters were told that multiple people were inside of the 30,000-square-foot metal building, and heavy smoke was billowing out of the roof.
Gainesville Fire spokesman Keith Smith said 10-12 homeless people exited the building and were led to safe areas when the firefighters arrived.
One crew searched the building but did not find anyone else.
No injuries were reported.
Firefighters had the bulk of the fire extinguished after roughly 30 minutes, but the crews were told to leave “due to possible roof collapse from fire damage,” Smith said.
Crews returned once it was deemed safe, and the firefighters extinguished the rest of the fire and removed the smoke.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.