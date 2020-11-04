Law enforcement ‘put our folks at ease’ with polling place security

Law enforcement in Gainesville and Hall County dedicated officers and patrols to help keep “folks at ease” at polling places across the county Tuesday, Nov. 3, authorities said.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook deputies were ready Tuesday to “ensure safety and security for voters at polling locations throughout the county.”
Gainesville Police said on its social media it had created “a response plan aimed at making our residents feel safe and comfortable while voting,” which included increased patrols and checks of polling stations.
"We have done it in the past. In the past it's looked ... more like stopping by on a patrol shift, checking in once in a while,” sheriff’s office spokesman Derreck Booth said. “This year, the only main difference would be deputies spending more time outside of the polling places, more devoted to them this go-around."
The sheriff’s office said it would have one officer at each of the 31 voting locations plus four more officers for logistics. The sheriff’s office communicated with Gainesville Police about deputies being at polling locations in the city.
“Due to the climate and the sensitivity of everything going on, I think it’s just a precaution and quite honestly I think it’s just doing a good job serving our public,” Lt. Greg Cochran said. “I think it puts some folks at ease.”
U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak said civil division staff would be “monitoring voting procedures” at Gwinnett and Fulton counties’ polling places.
“The (Department of Justice) historically has monitored in jurisdictions in the field on election day, and is again doing so this year,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. “The department will also take complaints from the public nationwide regarding possible violations of the federal voting rights laws through its call center.”
Cochran said the main goal is to “ensure that each poll closes safely without any issues.”
Complaints related to disruption at polling places “should always be reported immediately to local election officials,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, with any violence or intimidation to be reported to local police by 911.
“The standard line for each is that among conservatives there’s a suspicion of voter fraud, among liberals or moderates there’s suspicion of voter suppression,” said University of North Georgia political science professor Carl Cavalli. “Both sides are really on edge about what might take place.”
Compared to previous election cycles, Cavalli said he feels the tension is much higher.
“I think it’s probably especially acute in Georgia right now because we are a battleground state for the first time in a long time,” he said. “For the last couple of decades, it’s simply been assumed that all statewide elections would go to Republican candidates.”
Katy Garner said it took roughly an hour and a half to vote in person at a North Hall polling place, saying she didn’t trust putting the ballot in the mail.
She said she and her kids were going to stay at home Tuesday night referencing some of the intense rhetoric online.
“I’m not about to put my kids in danger for some crazy folks outside,” she said.
There was also speculation that some races may not be decided due to the large number of mail-in ballots.
"This year has been far from normal, so I think we all expect the election to follow in 2020 fashion," said Kelli Forrester, who voted in person early in North Hall.