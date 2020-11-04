Law enforcement ‘put our folks at ease’ with polling place security

Law enforcement in Gainesville and Hall County dedicated officers and patrols to help keep “folks at ease” at polling places across the county Tuesday, Nov. 3, authorities said.



The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook deputies were ready Tuesday to “ensure safety and security for voters at polling locations throughout the county.”

Gainesville Police said on its social media it had created “a response plan aimed at making our residents feel safe and comfortable while voting,” which included increased patrols and checks of polling stations.

"We have done it in the past. In the past it's looked ... more like stopping by on a patrol shift, checking in once in a while,” sheriff’s office spokesman Derreck Booth said. “This year, the only main difference would be deputies spending more time outside of the polling places, more devoted to them this go-around."